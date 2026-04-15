Terrorist attack in Brovary: two detainees served with notices of suspicion, prosecution to seek detention without bail. PHOTOS

Two individuals have been served with notices of suspicion over committing a terrorist act in Brovary (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

It was established that an improvised explosive device had been planted near a fence and detonated remotely. The suspects used a mobile phone for this purpose.

One of the suspects, a 23-year-old local resident, conducted surveillance of the future crime scene. The other, a 17-year-old resident of the Vinnytsia region, directly manufactured and planted the explosive device.

As noted, the teenager received the task via messenger and acted on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services, who promised a reward of about $5,000.

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Notice of suspicion

Both detainees have already been served with notices of suspicion. A decision on a preventive measure is currently being considered. The prosecution will seek their detention in custody without the option of bail.

Drug addiction

It was also established that the underage suspect has a drug addiction and had previously been held criminally liable. In effect, the child had been left without proper supervision. In this connection, the prosecution will examine the actions of the parents, as well as the responsible bodies and services that were supposed to ensure the protection of the child’s rights.

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The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by SSU investigators. Initial documentation of the crime was ensured by police officers.

The full circle of other persons involved is being established.

Background