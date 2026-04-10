Scheme to illegally obtain deferrals from mobilisation through court rulings exposed. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, investigators from the SBI exposed a scheme in the Konotop City and District Court involving the issuance of court rulings in response to applications from men liable for military service: declaring their wives missing or establishing that such men were the sole carers of minor children.

To date, 21 instances of unlawful court rulings have been identified, reports Censor.NET.

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The existence of such rulings creates legal grounds for exemption from military service, obtaining a deferment from mobilisation and leaving the country.

Thus, the lawyer sought out conscripts seeking to avoid mobilisation and initiated legal proceedings. Lawsuits were filed with the court containing knowingly false information about the alleged disappearance of their wives.

Once proceedings were initiated, the cases, as previously agreed, were assigned to a specific judge. As the investigation established, this judge issued rulings without proper verification and declared the women missing.

To ensure that cases were heard by the ‘right’ judge, the participants in the scheme repeatedly filed, withdrew and refiled similar applications, thereby influencing the automated case allocation system.

As a result, according to the investigation, a controlled mechanism was established for obtaining court rulings, which were used to circumvent mobilisation legislation and obstruct the recruitment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, a judge of the Konotop City and District Court in Sumy Oblast, a lawyer and a conscript have been notified of suspicion of creating a scheme to illegally obtain deferrals from mobilisation through court rulings. They are charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy.











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