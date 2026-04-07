She registered men as members of music bands: organiser of illegal border crossing scheme exposed. PHOTOS
A Ukrainian citizen who organised a scheme to smuggle men of conscription age across the state border has been served with a notice of suspicion.
This was reported by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
How the scheme worked
The woman registered as an individual entrepreneur and purportedly operated in the cultural sector. She sought out men who had no legal grounds to travel abroad and, in exchange for a fee of $7,500, offered to ‘register’ them as members of music bands.
She then submitted lists of these individuals to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, stating that they were supposedly taking part in charity concerts abroad.
On the basis of these applications, the Ministry prepared and sent letters of support for border crossing to the State Border Guard Service. It was these letters that served as the basis for departure.
How many people left
It is noted that, as a result of this scheme, 28 people left Ukraine. They have not returned to date.
A further 16 people planned to leave in a similar manner, but did not manage to do so.
Suspicion
The organiser has been notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She is currently outside Ukraine.
Is the Ministry of Culture involved?
Searches were carried out today at the homes of former Ministry employees, including the former acting Minister of Culture of Ukraine, who approved the relevant letters, as well as other individuals involved.
The involvement of Ministry of Culture officials in this scheme is being investigated.
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