She registered men as members of music bands: organiser of illegal border crossing scheme exposed. PHOTOS

A Ukrainian citizen who organised a scheme to smuggle men of conscription age across the state border has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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How the scheme worked

The woman registered as an individual entrepreneur and purportedly operated in the cultural sector. She sought out men who had no legal grounds to travel abroad and, in exchange for a fee of $7,500, offered to ‘register’ them as members of music bands.

She then submitted lists of these individuals to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, stating that they were supposedly taking part in charity concerts abroad.

See more: For $12–18,000, they offered forged documents or helped flee abroad: new draft evasion schemes dismantled – SSU. PHOTOS

On the basis of these applications, the Ministry prepared and sent letters of support for border crossing to the State Border Guard Service. It was these letters that served as the basis for departure.

How many people left

It is noted that, as a result of this scheme, 28 people left Ukraine. They have not returned to date.



A further 16 people planned to leave in a similar manner, but did not manage to do so.

See more: In Vinnytsia region, scheme for smuggling men across Dniester for $6,000 exposed. PHOTO

Suspicion

The organiser has been notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She is currently outside Ukraine.

Is the Ministry of Culture involved?

Searches were carried out today at the homes of former Ministry employees, including the former acting Minister of Culture of Ukraine, who approved the relevant letters, as well as other individuals involved.

The involvement of Ministry of Culture officials in this scheme is being investigated.

Watch more: "Ambulance" to border: border guards in Bukovyna uncovered new scheme for smuggling men. VIDEO