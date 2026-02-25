"Ambulance" to border: border guards in Bukovyna uncovered new scheme for smuggling men. VIDEO

Recently, officers from the operational unit of the Chernivtsi border guard detachment uncovered a new scheme for illegally transporting Ukrainian citizens of conscription age abroad.

In order to avoid checks and pass through checkpoints unhindered, the offenders used an ambulance, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The special vehicle with a driver and five "patients" was detained while travelling towards the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

The organisers of the scheme planned to take their "clients" as close as possible to the state border and then show them the route to Romania on foot. During the subsequent investigation, law enforcement officers found out that five residents of the Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, aged 25 to 32, had to pay 60,000 US dollars for such a trip.

Administrative offence reports have been drawn up against the detainees. The driver has been charged and remanded in custody as a preventive measure.

Measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts of the main organiser of the illegal deal.

See more: Border guards dismantle illegal departure channel via Zakarpattia for $13,000. PHOTOS