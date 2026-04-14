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News Terrorist attacks in Ukraine
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Terrorist attack occurred in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast: man injured, suspects detained

A terrorist attack occurred in Brovary: what is known, and are there any casualties?

A terrorist attack occurred in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, resulting in one man being injured.

Suspilne reported this, citing police data, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The regional police reported that the explosion occurred in a residential area.

It is known that the suspects have already been detained.

Read more: Planned terrorist attack at gathering of Ukrainian military personnel: SSU detains Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS

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Brovary (53) Kyiv region (1009) terrorist attack (518) Brovarskyy district (57)
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