Terrorist attack occurred in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast: man injured, suspects detained
A terrorist attack occurred in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, resulting in one man being injured.
Suspilne reported this, citing police data, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The regional police reported that the explosion occurred in a residential area.
It is known that the suspects have already been detained.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password