Terrorist attack occurred in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast: man injured, suspects detained

A terrorist attack occurred in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, resulting in one man being injured.

Suspilne reported this, citing police data, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The regional police reported that the explosion occurred in a residential area.

It is known that the suspects have already been detained.

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