Planned terrorist attack at gathering of Ukrainian military personnel: SSU detains Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS

A Russian agent who was planning a terrorist attack in the city centre has been arrested in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The explosion was to take place in an area where Ukrainian military personnel were gathered.

To maximise the number of casualties, the perpetrator planned to make an anonymous call to 102 to summon a police patrol to the ‘location’.

The explosives were to be detonated remotely the moment law enforcement officers arrived at the site of the planned attack.

The SSU foiled the enemy’s plan in time and caught the agent red-handed whilst he was conducting reconnaissance at the site where he planned to plant a homemade explosive device.

See more: Planned to blow up one of leaders of the Employers’ Federation: SSU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Who was working for the enemy?

The FSB’s order was carried out by a local drug addict recruited by the Russian special services. He came to the attention of the Russians whilst searching for money "for a fix" on Telegram channels.

"After being recruited, the agent received instructions from his handler in Russia on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED) using readily available materials. At the same time, the suspect scoured the city to identify locations with the highest concentration of Defence Forces personnel.

During his reconnaissance missions, the perpetrator not only marked the relevant coordinates on Google Maps but also photographed the sites, referencing the surrounding terrain and buildings.

At the same time, the agent was looking for hiding places to plant a homemade bomb. He passed the information he gathered to the FSB to coordinate the preparation of the terrorist attack," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi: fire broke out at enterprise (updated). PHOTOS

During searches, prepared explosives and a smartphone containing evidence of working for the enemy were seized from him.









He has now been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

He is being held in custody without the right to bail. The Russian agent faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Foreigner was preparing double terrorist attack in Kyiv: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO