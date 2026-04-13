$20,000 for "diagnosis": scheme to influence doctors exposed in Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a married couple has been exposed for organizing a scheme to obtain undue benefit in exchange for influencing decisions by officials of medical institutions.

According to the investigation, in early March 2026, they helped arrange fictitious inpatient treatment and obtain a non-existent diagnosis, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Employees of two medical institutions and doctors, whose identities are currently being established, were involved in the scheme.

They valued their services at $20,000. Law enforcement officers documented two cash transfers totaling $8,000. The couple was detained while receiving the final portion of the money.

Both have now been served with notices of suspicion. The woman was remanded in custody, while the man was placed under house arrest. Prosecutors disagree with the decision regarding the man and are preparing an appeal.







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