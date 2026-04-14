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News Photo Terrorist attacks by Russian special services in Ukraine
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Terrorist attack in Brovary: perpetrators were hired by Russian special services for cash reward, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police in the Kyiv region have arrested two suspects linked to the terrorist attack in Brovary.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Details of the terrorist attack 

As noted, on 13 April at 22:08, the 102 emergency line received a report that an explosion had occurred near a private residence. A man was injured by the blast.

It has been established that two young men were involved in the crime – a 23-year-old resident of Brovary and a 17-year-old resident of the Chernivtsi region. The suspects have been detained.

See more: Planned terrorist attack at gathering of Ukrainian military personnel: SSU detains Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS

Terrorist attack in Brovary
Terrorist attack in Brovary
Terrorist attack in Brovary
Terrorist attack in Brovary
Terrorist attack in Brovary

The suspects were working for the Russian Federation

It is known that the perpetrators acted on the instructions of the Russian special services in exchange for a promise of financial reward. One of them directly planted the explosive device, while the other installed a mobile phone used for surveillance.

During the searches, mobile phones, SIM cards, explosive components and electric detonators were seized.

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that a terrorist attack took place in Brovary, Kyiv region: a man was injured and the suspects were detained.

Author: 

Brovary (53) Kyiv region (1009) police forces (1969) terrorist attack (518) Brovarskyy district (57)
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