SSU foiled terrorist attack in centre of Dnipro: Russian agent detained. PHOTOS

A Russian agent has been arrested in Dnipro for planning a terrorist attack on one of the city’s main streets.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The perpetrator, acting on orders from the Russian Federation, had manufactured a homemade explosive device, concealed it in a rucksack and was due to carry it to the site of the planned terrorist attack.

The occupiers subsequently intended to detonate the bomb remotely via a call to the mobile phone to which the explosives were attached.

The SBU caught the agent red-handed as she prepared the IED in a rented flat and waited for instructions from her handler regarding the location to which it was to be taken.

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Who was carrying out the Russian Federation’s orders?

To carry out the terrorist attack, the occupiers recruited a drug addict from the Zhytomyr region via a Telegram channel advertising "easy money".

They subsequently sent their accomplice to Dnipro, where she rented accommodation and received instructions from Russia on how to make an IED using improvised materials.

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To detonate the device remotely, the suspect rigged the bomb with a mobile phone that allowed remote access for Russian special services.

During searches of the suspect’s temporary residence, explosives were seized, along with a smartphone containing evidence of collaboration with the occupiers.







She has now been charged with preparing a terrorist attack.

She is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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