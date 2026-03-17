Sailor from State Border Service’s Maritime Guard directed Russian strikes on Odesa. He has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has detained another FSB agent within the ranks of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What is known about the traitor?

As noted, he turned out to be a sailor in the State Border Guard Service’s maritime patrol, recruited by the enemy, who was coordinating missile and drone strikes on Odesa.

"According to the case file, the suspect identified the combat positions of mobile fire groups, radar stations and anti-aircraft batteries defending the port city’s airspace," the statement reads.

See more: Two senior officials of SSU directorates in Kyiv and Rivne region exposed over $620,000 bribe. PHOTO

Russia was preparing a new attack

Using intelligence gathered by their agents, the Russians hoped to prepare a new series of air strikes on the regional centre, bypassing Ukrainian air defences.

According to the SSU, among the Russian Federation’s main "targets" were the locations where Ukrainian troops involved in combat operations on the southern front were concentrated.

According to the case file, the agent drove around the city and its outskirts in a taxi to secretly photograph military sites with his mobile phone camera through the car window.

See more: SSU, SBI and National Police uncover 4 more "draft evasion" schemes. PHOTOS

Arrest

SSU officers caught the Russian "mole" red-handed as he was photographing the facade of a military facility that the Russians were preparing to strike with missiles.

The investigation established that the sailor had been recruited by the FSB whilst looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that he was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Deserter who went AWOL and directed Russian strikes on Dnipro has been exposed, - SSU. PHOTO