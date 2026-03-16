Deserter who went AWOL and directed Russian strikes on Dnipro has been exposed, - SSU. PHOTO
Military counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have exposed yet another FSB agent within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
Who turned out to be the traitor?
As reported, the traitor turned out to be a conscript who had been recruited by the enemy, had deserted his military unit, and was coordinating Russian attacks on the Dnipro.
According to the case file, the suspect came to the attention of the Russians while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels after deserting his unit.
What information did he gather for the enemy?
After agreeing to work for the FSB, the agent walked around the city and its outskirts to identify and record the coordinates of defense and critical infrastructure sites.
Among the targets the suspect was "hunting" were checkpoints and backup command posts of Ukrainian troops, as well as stations of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia.
"To covertly record potential ‘targets,’ the agent filmed them under the guise of making phone calls," the statement said.
Detention
- Shortly after the reconnaissance missions began, the suspect decided to temporarily "lay low" at his relatives' home in the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, SSU officers had already documented his every move and detained him during the final stage of the operation.
- During a search, a smartphone was seized from the agent containing evidence of his work for the enemy, including encrypted video files of military facilities and their coordinates on Google Maps.
- Security Service investigators noted the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
- The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
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