Deserter who went AWOL and directed Russian strikes on Dnipro has been exposed, - SSU. PHOTO

Military counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have exposed yet another FSB agent within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

Who turned out to be the traitor?

As reported, the traitor turned out to be a conscript who had been recruited by the enemy, had deserted his military unit, and was coordinating Russian attacks on the Dnipro.

According to the case file, the suspect came to the attention of the Russians while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels after deserting his unit.

See more: SSU has detained two FSB spotters who directed missile strikes on Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

What information did he gather for the enemy?

After agreeing to work for the FSB, the agent walked around the city and its outskirts to identify and record the coordinates of defense and critical infrastructure sites.

Among the targets the suspect was "hunting" were checkpoints and backup command posts of Ukrainian troops, as well as stations of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"To covertly record potential ‘targets,’ the agent filmed them under the guise of making phone calls," the statement said.

Read more: Former head of strategic enterprise in Donetsk region who adjusted enemy strikes on region detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Detention