SSU, SBI and National Police uncover 4 more "draft evasion" schemes. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the National Police have uncovered new draft evasion schemes and detained the organizers of the operations in different regions of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

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Details

In Kyiv, officers of the SSU’s Main Directorate in the capital, jointly with the State Bureau of Investigation and in coordination with the leadership of the Interior Ministry, exposed National Guard officials who were transferring mobilized servicemen to rear units in exchange for bribes.

According to the case materials, a staff officer and a deputy battalion commander of the National Guard of Ukraine were involved in organizing the scheme. To perform "intermediary" functions, they enlisted an acquaintance, a retired serviceman.

It was established that, for money, they offered clients transfers from frontline areas to military units located far from the combat zone.

In Kremenchuk, the SSU’s military counterintelligence exposed the head of a district Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support and two accomplices who groundlessly removed draft evaders from the military register on health grounds. To do this, the suspects used their connections in the military medical commission.

In the Lviv region, SSU military counterintelligence officers detained a representative of the staff of an Armed Forces of Ukraine training center. For bribes, he promised mobilized men rear-area postings after training at the range instead of being sent to the front.

In Cherkasy, another suspect was detained. He turned out to be the owner of a chain of pawnshops who, for $10,000, arranged sham marriages with persons with disabilities, allowing clients to obtain caregiver status and avoid mobilization.

In this way, those liable for military service hoped to obtain a deferment from conscription. The draft evaders also planned to travel abroad under the guise of accompanying a "wife" with a disability for treatment.

The suspects have now been served notices of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in accordance with the crimes committed:

illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine;

complicity in evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, and for military service by conscription

of reservists during a special period;

aiding and abetting the receipt of an improper benefit by an official;

abuse of influence.

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.















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