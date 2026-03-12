Odesa doctor who ran "disability" scheme for draft dodgers was exposed. PHOTO

In Odesa, authorities exposed the head of a department at a private hospital who, together with accomplices, promised to arrange medical documents for evading mobilization and help secure a Group II disability status.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

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"The Peresyp District Prosecutor’s Office has served a notice of suspicion on the head of the outpatient department of a private hospital in Odesa, who also works as a family doctor. He is suspected of influence peddling," the statement said.

The medic and his accomplices organized a mobilization evasion scheme. For $16,000, he promised to produce medical documents with the "required diagnosis", including a neurological disease, and assist in obtaining Group II disability status through affiliated doctors and expert commissions.

Law enforcement officers detained the doctor while he was receiving part of the agreed sum — $5,000.

The court has now imposed a preventive measure of detention in custody, with bail set at nearly UAH 1 million.

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