Account freezing and driving bans: Rada discusses new restrictions for evaders and AWOL

The Verkhovna Rada is discussing the possibility of introducing additional restrictions for citizens who evade mobilization, as well as for military personnel who have left their military units without permission.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in an interview with "Telegraf" by Vadym Ivchenko, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence.

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What is known?

According to him, parliament is discussing legislative initiatives that would apply mechanisms similar to those already used for debtors of alimony payments to such individuals.

This includes, in particular, the possible freezing of bank accounts, restrictions on access to loans, notary and administrative services, as well as a temporary ban on driving vehicles.

Read more: Over 21,600 soldiers went AWOL from army in October – Ihor Lutsenko

"In fact, there should be a basis for punishment for AWOL, including evasion. Because it is impossible to reduce AWOL when you are not punishing it. We have six different types of penalties for people who do not pay child support. Their accounts are blocked, they are denied loans, and so on," said Ivchenko.

According to him, such restrictions could help reduce the number of cases of evasion of mobilization and unauthorized departure from military units.

At the same time, the deputy stressed that punitive measures alone are not enough. The state must also develop a recruitment system, incentive programs for military personnel, and effective rotation mechanisms.

Currently, relevant initiatives are under discussion in the relevant parliamentary committee. The draft laws have not yet been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: Plan to solve problems of mobilisation and desertion involves expanding participation of foreigners, - Fedorov