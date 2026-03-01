Plan to solve problems of mobilisation and desertion involves expanding participation of foreigners, - Fedorov
A comprehensive plan is being developed to address mobilisation issues and cases of desertion, one of the key elements of which is to increase the participation of foreigners.
According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov at a joint briefing with Dutch Defence Minister Dilek Yesilgoz-Segeriu.
The plan has already passed "crash tests"
Fedorov noted that the plan has already been developed and crash-tested during discussions with commanders on the front lines and military experts.
What the plan entails
According to the minister, one of the key elements of the strategy will be to increase the participation of foreigners in combat missions.
"Our comprehensive plan to solve the problems with the Armed Forces and mobilisation includes certain decisions on how to ensure that there are more foreigners in Ukraine," Fedorov said.
Specific steps will be taken soon
In addition, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence noted that after four years of full-scale war, many complex issues have accumulated that require a balanced approach.
Specific steps will be announced publicly and implemented in the near future.
"In the coming months, you will see how, step by step, we will begin to make specific decisions. We have already begun to make many decisions concerning other issues... but at the same time, my personal focus is now on this issue," Fedorov added.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, The Times wrote that Ukraine needs at least 250,000 additional soldiers to "turn the tide" on the front lines.
- President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could switch the army from mobilisation to contracts if Europe helps.
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