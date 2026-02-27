Ukraine mobilizes up to 35,000 people month. Troops are tired, rotations are needed, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine mobilizes approximately 30,000 to 34,000 people every month, but despite that, there is still a significant manpower shortage.

The head of state said this in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

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On mobilization and rotations

According to the president, servicemen are tired and rotations are needed, but there is a shortage of personnel.

"30,000 to 34,000 people. Russia is approximately 10,000 more. But this is a big number for us. It is a long process, and it is not one month but, between us, in fact, not one year. We mobilize what we can, and even with these numbers there are always requests from someone, from some direction, that they need more because they want more rotations, and they are right, because people are tired. When you are tired, morale drops. That is understandable. I hope the commanders will cope better... But if you compare, there are now more drones, more weapons, and we have started using more long-range weapons. So we are trying to ensure that every brigade receives at least a minimum number of personnel, and they will get them. Last year, for example, it was sometimes difficult, people were waiting for people, but they could not cope with it and had no rotations. I mean a long period of pain, a long time, and I hope this is changing," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Veteran appeals to Zelenskyy: soldiers of 60th SMB have been on positions over six months without rotation. VIDEO

Training troops

He added that Russia has many problems with its mobilization resource, while Ukraine is able to train its troops before sending them to the front, and there is basic combined arms training so that defenders are "ready for the challenges on the battlefield."

Read more: We are working on comprehensive reform of mobilisation, - Fedorov