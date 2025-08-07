Veteran appeals to Zelenskyy: soldiers of 60th SMB have been on positions over six months without rotation. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urged to take action regarding the rotation of soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB), who have been holding positions without rotation for over six months.

War veteran Dmytro Turianskyi made this statement in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

He addressed President Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Syrskyi, and Defense Minister Shmyhal.

"I urge you to pay attention to the situation in the 60th Inhulets Brigade. The guys, including my nephew, have been on the front line without rotation for over 90 days. I also know that soldiers on the front line have been holding positions for more than six months.

I ask you to take measures to rotate them. Glory to Ukraine!" Turianskyi said.

Recall that Halyna Khraplyva, the wife of a soldier from the 60th brigade, said that the troops have held their positions for six months with no one to replace them. This threatens that they will either die or be taken prisoner. She recorded a video appeal to President Zelenskyy.

Another soldier’s wife, Maryna Yukalchuk, also appealed to Zelenskyy and Syrskyi, calling on them to allow the troops to leave their positions while there is still a chance.

