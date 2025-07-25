Enemy constantly attacks in small groups and massively uses strike drones to destroy targets - 60th SMB

Hostilities continue to intensify in the Lyman sector, with the enemy conducting assaults in small groups and using a large number of attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Maksym Bilousov, head of the communications department of the 60th separate mechanized brigade, on the Espresso TV channel.

"The situation remains consistently difficult, because the enemy is constantly overloading everything it can. Just as it is trying to overload our air defense, it is overloading all our defense means with the amount of everything it has," he said.

According to Bilousov, Russian troops are acting in a massive way: first, small assault groups accumulate, after which they move on to attack the firing positions of Ukrainian units.

If the occupiers find a target that can be hit, they do not limit themselves to one weapon, but use several at once, including attack drones. In many cases, a large number of drones are launched simultaneously to completely destroy the object.

"The situation is currently such that it is in our area of responsibility that the enemy is advancing, and we are holding back their attack. I cannot confirm that we are counterattacking in our area of responsibility," added the representative of the 60th Brigade.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions despite the intensity of the attacks and the overload of air defense systems.

