Russia rotating troops and pulling in reserves near Vovchansk and Dvorichna - OTG "Kharkiv". VIDEO

Russian troops continue to rotate assault units and accumulate reserves in the Kharkiv region, in particular in the areas of the city of Vovchansk and the village of Dvorichna.

This was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, on television, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia has not abandoned its attempts to create a so-called buffer zone along the border. Shamshyn also noted that active assault operations in this area have been going on for a long time, and their intensity is not expected to decrease.

"The training of motorized assault troops in Russia does not stop, so we probably should not expect a decrease in such motorized assaults. The fact that they are switching to motorcycles means that they actually lack armored vehicles. That's why we tend to see fewer armored vehicles burned, but more of this motorcycle junk destroyed," the spokesman explained.

He emphasized that the low cost of Chinese motorcycles and human life in the Russian Federation allows the enemy to continue the tactics of massive motorcycle assaults, the so-called "banzai attacks."