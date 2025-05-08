More than 200 hectares de-occupied, Russia lost almost 1.5 thousand soldiers: how "Khartiia" soldiers liberated forest area near Lyptsi

The soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" liberated a forest area north of Lyptsi (Kharkiv region), which the Russian occupiers called "Berlin".

This was reported by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET informs.

"The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Khartiia’ in cooperation with other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine has completed a large-scale operation to liberate a forest area north of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region. The total area of the de-occupied territory is more than 2 million square metres (over 200 hectares)," the statement said.

The offensive has been ongoing for 5.5 months since November 2024.

Watch more: National Guard’s "Khartiia" unit destroys Russian artillery, MLRS, and "loaf" vans in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

"Thanks to the coordinated work of the units, we managed to push the enemy further away from Kharkiv and regain control over an important natural and tactically significant area. During this time, the enemy lost nearly 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, more than 200 weapons and 175 pieces of equipment," the defenders said.

The breakthrough of the Russian invaders' defence and the capture of the bridgehead was carried out by the forces of the "Khartiia" units and the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated forest area north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region - DeepState. MAP