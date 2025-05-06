367 0
National Guard’s "Khartiia" unit destroys Russian artillery, MLRS, and "loaf" vans in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Fighters from the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" destroyed Russian artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and "loaf" vans (Soviet Union-era van designed in 1965, has become Russia's main battlefield resupply vehicle - ed.note) in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of Ukrainian defenders' combat work was posted on the social network.
