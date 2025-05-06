ENG
National Guard’s "Khartiia" unit destroys Russian artillery, MLRS, and "loaf" vans in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Fighters from the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" destroyed Russian artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and  "loaf" vans (Soviet Union-era van designed in 1965, has become Russia's main battlefield resupply vehicle - ed.note) in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of Ukrainian defenders' combat work was posted on the social network.

Watch more: Surviving occupier films his position: "Our gun’s on fire, it’s f*cked! Ammo’s detonating! Here’s our KIA — arrived yesterday.". VIDEO

