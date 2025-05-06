ENG
Surviving occupier films his position: "Our gun’s on fire, it’s f*cked! Ammo’s detonating! Here’s our KIA — arrived yesterday.". VIDEO

A video was posted online in which a surviving occupier artilleryman films the result of the combat work of a Ukrainian drone operator.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier destroyed an enemy cannon, ammunition and at least one occupier with his weapons.

Warning: Strong language! Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

