Surviving occupier films his position: "Our gun’s on fire, it’s f*cked! Ammo’s detonating! Here’s our KIA — arrived yesterday.". VIDEO
A video was posted online in which a surviving occupier artilleryman films the result of the combat work of a Ukrainian drone operator.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier destroyed an enemy cannon, ammunition and at least one occupier with his weapons.
Warning: Strong language! Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
