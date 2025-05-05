ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9180 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 138 8

Sniper from Main Intelligence Directorate eliminated three invaders with accurate shots. VIDEO

On one of the frontlines, a sniper from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a successful operation to eliminate enemy personnel.

The fighter killed three Russian invaders with accurate shots, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Sniper of DIU of Ministry of Defence eliminates three occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) liquidation (2395) sniper (156) Defense Intelligence (291)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 