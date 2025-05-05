2 138 8
Sniper from Main Intelligence Directorate eliminated three invaders with accurate shots. VIDEO
On one of the frontlines, a sniper from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a successful operation to eliminate enemy personnel.
The fighter killed three Russian invaders with accurate shots, Censor.NET reports.
