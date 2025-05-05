Sniper of DIU of Ministry of Defence eliminates three occupiers. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a fragment of the combat work of a sniper from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Ukrainian soldier killing three Russian stormtroopers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password