Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Khartiia" liberated a forest north of Lyptsi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"In cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, the Ukrainian military managed to drive the enemy out of a forest area of more than 200 hectares in heavy fighting. The battle for the forestry lasted for five and a half months from November 2024. Thanks to the coordinated work of the units, we managed to push the enemy back and regain control of an important natural and tactically significant area. During this time, the enemy lost nearly 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, more than 200 weapons and 175 pieces of equipment," the statement said.

Analysts note that the breakthrough of the enemy's defense and the capture of the bridgehead at the initial stage of the operation was carried out by the joint forces of the "Khartiia" units and the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.

