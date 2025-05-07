ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5548 visitors online
News
1 416 3

Occupiers have advanced in Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, and Leonidivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders made gains in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, and Leonidivka," the statement reads.

enemy advance

enemy advance

enemy advance

Read more: Russian forces approach Pokrovsk, but AFU hold line – RMA

Author: 

Donetska region (3756) Bakhmutskyy district (271) Pokrovskyy district (451) Leonidivka (1) Oleksandropil (1) Novoolenivka (6)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 