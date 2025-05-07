Occupiers have advanced in Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, and Leonidivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders made gains in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, and Leonidivka," the statement reads.
