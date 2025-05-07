Russian forces approach Pokrovsk, but AFU hold line – RMA

Russian forces have advanced further in the direction of Pokrovsk, but Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding back the advance.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), during the national telethon, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the situation in the city remains the most difficult along the entire frontline. Pokrovsk is under daily shelling by Russian forces, who are using guided aerial bombs, tube artillery, and FPV drones.

Despite constant attacks, around 2,000 civilians remain in the city. Several stores and utility services are still operating. At the same time, delivering humanitarian aid is extremely difficult — the occupiers are targeting nearly all vehicles headed toward the city.

"Only at certain times of day, with coordination from our military, are we able to deliver humanitarian and medical aid," Filashkin emphasized.

