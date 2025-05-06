Defence forces have stabilised situation in Pokrovsk direction and in some places have seized tactical initiative, - Syrskyi. PHOTO

The Pokrovsk direction is one of the most difficult sections of the Russian-Ukrainian war front.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

However, he said, thanks to the courage and skilful actions of the Defence Forces, they managed to stabilise the situation in this operational area in Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative.

"The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" is one of the units that effectively uses active defence tactics and destroys the invaders.

It is not the first time that Ukraine has regained control over the territories captured by the enemy through the efforts of "Skala". It happened in 2022 in Izium, during the Kharkiv offensive, and this spring near the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk," Syrskyi said.

During a working visit to the troops, he awarded the 425th Regiment with the Commander-in-Chief's honorary insignia.

"Soldiers, sergeants, officers, you are honourably performing your tasks. Ukraine believes in you, and you can always be relied on," the Commander-in-Chief summed up.