Defence forces have regained their positions in Lysivka. Enemy has advanced in Belgorod region and near four settlements, according to DeepState. MAP
The defence forces succeeded in Lysivka in the Donetsk region, while the enemy advanced in Belgorod region and near a number of settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from DeepState project analysts.
"Map updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained the position in Lysivka (a village of the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The enemy advanced in the Belgorod region, near Novooleksandrivka (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Kotlyarivka (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Novosilka (a village in the Velykonovosilkivska village community of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region) and Novodarivka (a village in the Malynivka village community of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.
Earlier, it was reported that the enemy occupied Zelene Pole and advanced near Nove and Novomykhailivka.
