ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12474 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
2 098 3

Defence forces have regained their positions in Lysivka. Enemy has advanced in Belgorod region and near four settlements, according to DeepState. MAP

The defence forces succeeded in Lysivka in the Donetsk region, while the enemy advanced in Belgorod region and near a number of settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from DeepState project analysts.

"Map updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained the position in Lysivka (a village of the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The enemy advanced in the Belgorod region, near Novooleksandrivka (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Kotlyarivka (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Novosilka (a village in the Velykonovosilkivska village community of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region) and Novodarivka (a village in the Malynivka village community of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia: Russians strike 10 settlements with nearly 500 missiles. PHOTOS

Lysivka map
Lysivka

Belgorod region map
Belgorod region

Novooleksandrivka map
Novooleksandrivka

Kotlyarivka map
Kotlyarivka

Novosilka map
Novoselka

Novodarivka
Novodarivka

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy occupied Zelene Pole and advanced near Nove and Novomykhailivka.

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1213) Donetska region (3735) Belgorod (225) Volnovaskyy district (162) Pokrovskyy district (442) Polohivskyy district (31) Novosilka (9) Novooleksandrivka (2) Lysivka (5) Kotlyarivka (3) Novodarivka (9) DeepState (101)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 