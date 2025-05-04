Enemy has occupied Zelene Pole and advanced near Nove and Novomykhailivka - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops occupied Zelene Pole in the Donetsk region and advanced near two settlements in the Lyman district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zelene Pole (a village in Illinivska village community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and advanced near Novy (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region) and Novomykhailivka (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read it on Censor.NET: Enemy has advanced near five villages in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP



Zelene Pole



Nove



Novomykhailivka