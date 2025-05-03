ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8955 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
1 609 9

Enemy is advancing in the Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have advanced near five settlements in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced near Nadiivka, Andriivka, Tarasivka, Bohdanivka, and Shevchenko," the report says.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of children announced in two villages in Donetsk region

Карти DeepState
Карти DeepState
Карти DeepState
Карти DeepState
Карти DeepState

Author: 

Donetska region (3725) Pokrovskyy district (439) Tarasivka (3) Shevchenko (21) Bohdanivka (1) Andriyivka (15) Nadiyivka (13) DeepState (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 