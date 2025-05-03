1 609 9
Enemy is advancing in the Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders have advanced near five settlements in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy advanced near Nadiivka, Andriivka, Tarasivka, Bohdanivka, and Shevchenko," the report says.
