Mandatory evacuation of children announced in two villages in Donetsk region

Mandatory evacuation of children and their parents or legal guardians begins in two villages of the Shakhivska community, Donetsk region

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

The evacuation applies to the villages of Shakhove and Toretske.

"This decision was made today at a meeting of the regional commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations. Currently, around 80 children are staying in Shakhove and Toretske," the statement reads.

