Russia is building up forces in Pokrovsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The occupiers do not stop attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces along the entire front line - they are most active on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kharkiv, and Toretsk directions, but suffer losses.

In the Pokrovske direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces. The enemy attacked Ukrainian fortifications in the vicinity of several settlements: Elizavetivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novotoretske, Novooleksandrivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Uspenivka, and Andriivka. All the attacks were successfully repelled, but the enemy continues to accumulate forces for further actions.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked Vovchansk, and in the Kupyansk sector, they tried to improve their positions near Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

The fighting in the Lyman sector was particularly intense: the occupiers attempted to storm Nadiya, Novosergiivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazy, Myrne, Terny, and Torske, but were repelled in all cases. In the direction of Yampolivka, four motorcycles with enemy manpower were destroyed.

Fighting also continued in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors. In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyry, and Vesele, but to no avail.

