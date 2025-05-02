Enemy occupied Tarasivka and became more active in direction of Malynivka-Nova Poltavka-Novoolenivka, Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders managed to occupy Tarasivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces were unable to restore the situation, as the enemy brought two companies of infantry to the village.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

In addition, Russians tried to enter Novoolenivka in small groups, but were destroyed.

"Other groups entered Nova Poltavka, it is not known whether all of them were destroyed, but a significant part simply surrendered," the analysts noted.

Fighting continues in Malynivka, the enemy continues to attack, trying to gain a foothold in the village and surround the Defense Forces units near the junction.

