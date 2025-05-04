Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia: Russians strike 10 settlements with nearly 500 missiles. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants delivered 497 attacks on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the information of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional District Administration and data from of the Main Department of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As noted, the terrorist country fired from various types of weapons - aviation, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS, and artillery.

Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Malynivka, Temyrivka, and Novodarivka.

256 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Kamianske, Huliaipole, Novodanilivka, and Novodarivka were shelled 15 times with multiple rocket launchers.

216 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

There were 26 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and cars. No civilians were injured.







