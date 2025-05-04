Russians strike construction base in Sloviansk with six drones. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with six drones, all of which hit the territory of a construction base.

This was announced by the head of the Sloviansk CMA Vadym Lyakh, Censor.NET reports.

"The night of Sunday, 4 May, in Sloviansk was turbulent again. Massive enemy shelling, 6 Geranium-2 UAVs. All the hits were on the territory of the construction base in the Zaliznychnyi district," the statement said.

It is noted that the attack damaged the premises and equipment. No people were injured.

