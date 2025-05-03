Russians have significantly intensified shelling of Kostiantynivka, but there have been no attempts to physically enter city, according to DeepState. MAP

Recently, Russian troops have intensified shelling of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region using fibre-optic FPV drones and KABs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState project.

As noted, the enemy primarily focuses on the use of fibre-optic FPV drones. From the very beginning of their use, the enemy proved to be extremely effective, so it focused on increasing their number and continuous improvement.

"Unfortunately, we are still lagging behind here and we really hope that we will be able to pick up production and supply in a short time, as we did with conventional FPVs. Katsaps are increasing their "hunting" for everything that moves in the city, as well as on the logistics routes to the combat line from the city, and this causes quite significant damage," the statement said.

At the same time, the use of anti-aircraft guns continues, and it is limited not only to Kostiantynivka, but also to other rear settlements. The activity of such use has increased significantly in recent days. However, it is important to note that the enemy has not had any attempts or opportunities to physically enter Kostiantynivka and does not have any now.

"In particular, we checked with different soldiers from different units about 'attempts to enter Kostiantynivka' and this information was not confirmed, so manipulations around this remain just that - manipulations.

As a conclusion, we can state that the use of UAVs has increased, FPV drones on fibre-optic technology have appeared, and the city has been shelled with cannon artillery, MLRS, etc. Katsap bastards are turning Kostiantynivka into a ruin. And this is an example of why the height of Chasiv Yar is so important, because not only Kostiantynivka, but the entire Kostiantynivka agglomeration, where a lot of logistics of the Defence Forces is located, will face a similar fate. In addition to the importance of Chasiv Yar, the biggest mission for the units holding the defence there is to hold the Stupochky area, as it is practically the last area before Kostiantynivka. The Defence Forces are making every effort to prevent the Muscovites from succeeding," DeepState added.

"At the same time, another way to Kostiantynivka is opening up if the enemy's pace of advance continues to be the same as it is now. We are talking about successes in the area near Sukhoi Balka, which the enemy has recently occupied, and in the area of Novooleinivka, which is close to the Katsaps. Earlier, we wrote about the consequences of reaching the line in the villages of Oleksandr-Kalynove and Katerynivka. And access to the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road near Novooleinivka may become a continuation of the movement to Kostiantynivka from the western side, which will create a very unfavourable situation for both Kostiantynivka and Toretsk, where the bastards have killed and continue to kill a lot of people," the observers summarise.