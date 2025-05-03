Russians attacked Kostiantynivka: one person wounded, houses, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 3 May, Russian troops attacked the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with Smerch, FABs and Molniya rockets, causing a person to be wounded and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers continue to shell our territories, destroying infrastructure and causing huge losses," he wrote.

Thus, it is noted that in the morning the enemy fired five missiles from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher system. As a result of this shelling, one civilian was wounded, and the facades of private houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

Later, at 12:15, the town of Kostiantynivka was hit by a FAB-250 enemy air strike, damaging the facades of private houses and infrastructure.

In the afternoon, the Russian occupation forces shelled the area using a Molniya-2 attack UAV. The facade of a multi-storey building was damaged.







