Enemy launched massive air strike on Borova community, killing one person. PHOTO

From 9am on 3 May, the enemy shelled the Borova community from the air for about two hours in a row.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Borova village council.

At least three of the four guided bombs dropped hit the centre of Borova, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. A 76-year-old local resident was killed.

Villages in the southeast of the community, including Pisky-Radkivski, also came under fire. Houses, outbuildings and power lines were damaged. The consequences are being assessed.

See more: Russia used strike UAVs with thermobaric warheads to attack Kharkiv. PHOTO





