Russia used strike UAVs with thermobaric warheads to attack Kharkiv. PHOTO

During the attack on Kharkiv on the evening of 2 May, the Russian army used attack drones with thermobaric warheads.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"It was additionally established that the Russian army used attack drones with thermobaric warheads during the attack. Such weapons create a powerful blast wave and a high-temperature cloud, causing large-scale destruction and numerous civilian casualties," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office stressed that the use of such weapons is particularly dangerous and may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law by Russia.

On the evening of 2 May, explosions occurred in Kharkiv amid an attack Russian attack by drones. According to recent reports, 47 people were injured in the attack.