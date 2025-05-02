Occupiers hit Kharkiv with Shahed drones: 36 injured, apartment building damaged, cars on fire (updated)

Explosions rocked Kharkiv on the evening of May 2 amid a Russian Shahed drone attack.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. An explosion has occurred in the city. Stay alert — more Shahed drones are heading toward Kharkiv," he posted at 9:31 p.m.

Update

Later, Terekhov reported that enemy drones had struck two districts of the city.

"At this moment, we have information confirming drone strikes in two city districts. This information is being verified. Kharkiv is under a massive Shahed attack — stay alert and take shelter," he wrote at 9:48 p.m.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that enemy drones had fallen in two districts of the city. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

At 9:55 p.m, Syniehubov stated that there were no reported casualties at that time.

Update

"A residential apartment building was damaged as a result of the drone strike on Kharkiv. Cars near the building are on fire. Information on casualties is being clarified," Mayor Terekhov reported at 10:09 p.m.

"Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured in Kharkiv following the drone attack. Medical teams are providing all necessary assistance," Syniehubov wrote.

"The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to six! Emergency medical teams are at the drone-strike sites, providing assistance to the victims," Syniehubov reported at 10:18 p.m.

Later, Terekhov reported that the number of injured had increased to twelve.

He added that preliminary reports indicated a hostile drone had struck a private house.

Update

At 10:57 p.m., Syniehubov reported on the aftermath of the Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv:

The number of injured had reached 28.

Slobidskyi district: Fires broke out as a result of the strike. Private vehicles were damaged.

Kyivskyi district: A Russian drone crashed; the consequences are being assessed.

Osnovianskyi district: A drone strike caused damage to a house and a shop due to the blast wave and shrapnel. A fire also broke out, including on the roof of a nine-storey apartment building.

Saltivskyi district: A drone impacted the ground, damaging a residential building and vehicles parked in the courtyard.

Emergency services are currently working to mitigate the consequences of the attack.

Medical personnel are providing professional assistance to the injured.

At 11:02 p.m., Syniehubov stated that the number of injured in the mass Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv had increased to 35.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of injured had reached 36. Seven of them have been hospitalized.

Read more: Russia actively deploying Molniya UAVs against Kostiantynivka – Luhansk OTG