Russia actively deploying Molniya UAVs against Kostiantynivka – Luhansk OTG

Russian occupation forces have begun actively using Molniya-type drones to carry out strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka.

This was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group (OTG), as cited by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Kostiantynivka is constantly subjected to airstrikes, artillery shelling, and rocket attacks from multiple launch rocket systems — at least once a week, if not more frequently. "The enemy has also started actively using Molniya-type UAVs against the city," he added.

"When these drones — either Molniya UAVs or FPV drones — reach their targets, they hit anything along their flight path. This means not only the military are affected, but, increasingly, the civilian population. Vehicles, including public utility equipment, and the city’s infrastructure overall are being hit," the spokesperson noted.

Read more: Residential infrastructure severely damaged as result of Russian drone attack on Odesa - RMA

Zaporozhets suggested that when Russian forces advanced into the urban area — particularly into multi-storey apartment buildings in the settlement of Chasiv Yar — they most likely began launching these drones from nine-storey buildings.

"It’s more convenient this way, since Chasiv Yar is located at a higher elevation. That’s why drone activity has increased — also due to the possibility of covert movement through vegetation," he explained. "The elevated terrain makes it easier to operate and launch such drones. On top of that, daylight hours have increased... So there are several factors that enable the enemy to use this component more actively. And overall, in the Kramatorsk direction, the Molniya UAV is the type the enemy now uses most frequently," he added.

See more: Russian attack on Odesa: "Shahed" drone hits high-rise building, two people killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS