Residential infrastructure severely damaged as result of Russian drone attack on Odesa - RMA

The enemy attacked Odesa with strike drones, and residential infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"There is a lot of damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. Fires have broken out in some places. All relevant services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Information about the victims is being clarified," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Odesa.

