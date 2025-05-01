Russian attack on Odesa: "Shahed" drone hits high-rise building, two people killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A nighttime Russian drone attack in Odesa killed two people and injured five others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper and the mayor Hennadiy Truhanov.

"The enemy attack damaged residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school and cars. Fires broke out in some places and are being extinguished by our rescuers. Two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of the strike. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," the statement said.

According to Trukhanov, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in various districts of Odesa.

"The elderly couple who lived on the top floor of the building with their sheepdog Jack have not been in touch. Their children reported no contact," the mayor said.

In Odesa, the aftermath of the strike continues. Tents for additional assistance are being set up on the ground.

Update at 7:30 a.m.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at least 15 axles were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fires, evacuating more than 200 people in one of the high-rise buildings.

