Some streets in Odesa named after Russian figures will not be renamed

According to a decision by the toponymic commission of the Odesa City Council, the names of 15 streets and 7 lanes associated with Russian figures will remain unchanged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the NGO "Decolonization. Ukraine."

In response to a request from civic activists, Ivan Liptuha, Director of the Department of Culture and European Integration of the Odesa City Council, stated that according to the findings of the toponymic commission, these streets do not fall under the scope of the laws on decommunization and decolonization of toponyms.

Streets:

Humilov Street

Blok Street

Kuprin Street

Akhmatova Street

Chukovskyi Street

Astashkin Street

Bekhterev Street

Volodia Dubinin Street

Kondrashin Street

Krasnov Street

Levitan Street

Nemirovich-Danchenko Street

Pavlo Shkliaruk Street

Sobinov Street

Artist Fedorov Street

Read more: Odesa is attacked by Russian drones, explosions are heard in city (updated)

Lanes:

Glazunov Lane

Vrubel Lane

Malynovskyi Lane

Pavlov Lane

Astashkin Lane

Vorontsovskyi Lane

Pershotravnevyi (May Day) Lane

At the same time, Liptuha added that Liadov Street, as well as Lobachevskyi and Molokov Lanes, will be renamed.

Read more: Prosecutor’s office detains lawyer who was preparing to seize power in Odesa. PHOTOS