Some streets in Odesa named after Russian figures will not be renamed
According to a decision by the toponymic commission of the Odesa City Council, the names of 15 streets and 7 lanes associated with Russian figures will remain unchanged.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the NGO "Decolonization. Ukraine."
In response to a request from civic activists, Ivan Liptuha, Director of the Department of Culture and European Integration of the Odesa City Council, stated that according to the findings of the toponymic commission, these streets do not fall under the scope of the laws on decommunization and decolonization of toponyms.
Streets:
-
Humilov Street
-
Blok Street
-
Kuprin Street
-
Akhmatova Street
-
Chukovskyi Street
-
Astashkin Street
-
Bekhterev Street
-
Volodia Dubinin Street
-
Kondrashin Street
-
Krasnov Street
-
Levitan Street
-
Nemirovich-Danchenko Street
-
Pavlo Shkliaruk Street
-
Sobinov Street
-
Artist Fedorov Street
Lanes:
-
Glazunov Lane
-
Vrubel Lane
-
Malynovskyi Lane
-
Pavlov Lane
-
Astashkin Lane
-
Vorontsovskyi Lane
-
Pershotravnevyi (May Day) Lane
At the same time, Liptuha added that Liadov Street, as well as Lobachevskyi and Molokov Lanes, will be renamed.
