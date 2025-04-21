Odesa is attacked by Russian drones, explosions are heard in city (updated)

On the evening of April 21, explosions were heard in Odesa, the city is under attack by Russian attack drones.

This was reported by the mayor Hennadii Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in the city!" - he wrote.

Earlier, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, warned of the threat of an attack by attack drones on Odesa.

As of 10:26 p.m., Terekhov said that explosions are still heard in the city and a massive attack by enemy UAVs continues.

As a reminder, on the evening of April 21, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

