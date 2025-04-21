2 290 9
Russians launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Air Force
On the evening of April 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
The movement of attack drones
- Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs!
- Several groups of UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password