News Attack of drones
Russians launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Air Force

Attack by Russian attack drones on April 21

On the evening of April 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

The movement of attack drones

  • Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs!
  • Several groups of UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.

