Russians launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Air Force

On the evening of April 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

The movement of attack drones

Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs!

Several groups of UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian UAV launch site near Tiotkino, Kursk region, up to 20 racists killed - General Staff