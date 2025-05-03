Day in the Kharkiv region: four settlements and city of Kharkiv were hit by enemy strikes.. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the city of Kharkiv, the Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts were under occupants' fire. The enemy forces used guided aerial bombs, multiple rocket launchers, and UAVs against the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the regional police.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

11 KABs;

3 FPV drones;

21 Shahed UAVs;

28 UAVs of the Geran-2 type.

A man was killed and another was wounded during the shelling of the plant 1500 in the Kupiansk district.

At night, more than 10 shaheds attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk. They hit a department store building and an apartment block. Two women aged 87 and 56, were injured.

In Tsapivka village, Bohodukhiv district, five private houses, a non-operational warehouse, outbuildings and power grids were damaged by a shelling. A 75-year-old woman was injured.

Kharkiv also came under fire. The enemy launched 17 Geran-2 UAVs at four districts of the city: Sloboda, Saltovka, Kyivskyi, and Osnoviansky. The shelling damaged apartment buildings, a kindergarten, 17 cars, educational institutions, garages, and private homes.

