Consequences of enemy strikes on Kharkiv: 51 people injured, including two children, houses, cars, and civilian enterprise damaged (updated). PHOTOS

A massive aerial attack on the city, preliminarily by a Geran-2 UAV, resulted in 47 civilians being injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

The Russian strike caused numerous fires in the city. Multi-storey and private houses, cars, a civilian enterprise, and a shop were on fire.

Forty-seven Kharkiv residents sustained various injuries, including an 11-year-old girl. 11 victims were taken to the hospital.

At 11:03 a.m., the Prosecutor General's Office reported that 51 people, including two children, were injured in another massive Russian drone strike on Kharkiv.

"51 people received injuries of varying severity and acute shock. Among the injured were two girls aged 11 and 16," the report said.

