Wife of 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade soldier appeals to Zelenskyy: troops have not been withdrawn from positions for six months; this is crime. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 60th Brigade have been holding their position for six months, with no one to replace them. This threatens that they will either be killed or taken prisoner.

The wife of the brigade's military officer, Halyna Khraplyva, said this in a video, Censor.NET reports.

She addressed her appeal to President Zelenskyi, Commander‑in‑Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi, Defence Minister Shmyhal, the President’s Commissioner for Servicemen’s Rights Reshetylova, and State Bureau of Investigation Director Sukhachov.

"I want to ask you to pay attention to the criminal disregard for the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who have been holding their position for more than half a year. The brigade is understaffed; there are no men to replace them. There is nothing left to hold at this position because the troops need to be withdrawn. They are not being withdrawn. What is this if not the deliberate disruption of a combat mission? Are they waiting until the guys completely lose combat capability and surrender, or are simply killed? And then the command will not have to explain why the positions were abandoned. The positions will be abandoned because the guys were killed. This is a crime," she said.

